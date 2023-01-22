VC: Jaime Santiago via Leah Santiago (Jan. 22, 2023)

The County of Maui closed Hoʻokipa Beach Park and Baldwin Beach Park due to high surf Sunday.

A National Weather Service warning, which forecast dangerous large breaking waves of 35 to 45 feet along north facing shores of Maui and Molokaʻi, remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present. The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.