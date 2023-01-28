Maui News

Emergency shelter opens on Molokaʻi

January 28, 2023, 2:08 PM HST
  • Saturday WEATHER UPDATES here.
  • Saturday ROAD CLOSURES here.
  • Saturday CANCELLATIONS/FACILITY CLOSURES here.

The County of Maui and the American Red Cross opened an emergency center at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, as the National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for the island until 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Those going to the shelter are advised to bring food, water, eyeglasses, medication, bedding and blankets. Pets must be in hard crates or carriers.

The center was open Saturday morning after staff from Ka Molokaʻi Makahiki Festival, which had permits for the facility, were unable to return home due to flooding after the event was postponed because of heavy rainfall. The American Red Cross assumed management of the shelter at 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that homes were flooded in the Kawela Gulch area of Molokaʻi.

On Maui, Lahaina Bypass was fully reopened Saturday afternoon.

Maui County remained under a flood watch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The public is reminded not to cross rising or flowing waters and avoid unnecessary driving, especially through flooded roads. The County of Maui advises the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are dry.

Comments

