Maui News

Five Molokaʻi schools will be closed Monday due to severe weather

January 29, 2023, 5:40 PM HST
* Updated January 29, 5:46 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s five public schools on Moloka‘i will be closed for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30, due to impacts from severe weather.

Parts of the island experienced flooding from heavy rains, which has caused unsafe conditions and is preventing access to some of the campuses. Contracted bus service has also been temporarily canceled.

Schools are alerting their school communities. The situation will be reevaluated tomorrow to determine if the schools can safely resume operations Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The impacted schools are:

  • Kaunakakai Elementary
  • Kilohana Elementary
  • Maunaloa Elementary
  • Moloka‘i Middle
  • Moloka‘i High

The closures do not apply to charter schools or other educational institutions outside of the HIDOE’s jurisdiction. All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu 2Maui Weather Related Cancellations For Saturday 3Maui Saturday Weather Related Road Closures 4Weather Updates For Saturday Maui Flood Warning Extended 5Breaking Maui Firefighter Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Swept In Storm Drain 6Haleakala National Park Summit District Is Partially Closed Due To Severe Weather