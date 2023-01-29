The Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s five public schools on Moloka‘i will be closed for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30, due to impacts from severe weather.

Parts of the island experienced flooding from heavy rains, which has caused unsafe conditions and is preventing access to some of the campuses. Contracted bus service has also been temporarily canceled.

Schools are alerting their school communities. The situation will be reevaluated tomorrow to determine if the schools can safely resume operations Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The impacted schools are:

Kaunakakai Elementary

Kilohana Elementary

Maunaloa Elementary

Moloka‘i Middle

Moloka‘i High

The closures do not apply to charter schools or other educational institutions outside of the HIDOE’s jurisdiction. All other HIDOE schools remain open at this time.