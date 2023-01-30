The recruit class ran, walked, and did calisthenics during a physical training exercise to the Mokulē‘ia Forest Reserve on O‘ahu‘s North Shore on Friday morning. Photo Courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources

In mid-March, 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i conservation resources enforcement officers, expanding the state’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by 50%.

For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving intensive classroom instruction on a wide range of subject matters and issues they’re likely to encounter when they spread out across the state. Before they begin working solo, they’ll have another three months of field training under the watch of experienced officers.

Their curriculum was developed in collaboration with the criminal justice program at Honolulu Community College, according to Department of Land and Natural officials. It ensures all officers will receive formalized training in legal issues; state statutes and administrative rules; fishing and hunting regulations; firearms, watercraft and off-road vehicle operations.

The officers have full police powers, though they concentrate on educating and enforcing natural and cultural resources rules and regulations.

Friday morning, the recruit class ran, walked, and did calisthenics during a physical training exercise to the Mokulē‘ia Forest Reserve on O‘ahu‘s North shore. Together they made the grueling 3-and-a-half-mile run and walk to the Peacock Flats campground, where Lt. Carlton Helm told them, “You know how many people fought to get to these positions (more than 500 applicants). This is a literal 42-in and 42-out. Everybody picked everybody up, because you’re all ‘ohana.”

Midway through the run, Helm got on his truck’s loudspeaker and offered words of encouragement. “This is your working environment, class. This is a lifestyle job, enjoy it, take in all these views,” he announced. The officers are responsible for enforcement of natural resource laws from mauka to makai.

Upon graduation, the new officers will be assigned throughout the state. Jason Redulla, Enforcement Chief with the Division of Resources and Conservation Enforcement, said: “We are deeply indebted to the state legislature for recognizing the need for additional resources to protect our natural resources, by providing the necessary funding to stand-up the academy.”

The recruits’ classroom training ends in a few weeks and then they will rotate through a series of field training exercises focused on ocean safety, watercraft and ATV/off-road operations. During their final academy days, they’ll go through scenario-based training. The 2022-23 DOCARE Academy graduation ceremony is scheduled for March 17.