The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation today announced the cancellation of the closure on Piʻilani Highway due to weather.

This closure was set to be nightly in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. This work will be rescheduled for a later date.

HDOT will release more information about the reschedule when available. Electronic message boards will be posted prior to notify motorists along Piʻilani Highway. All roadwork is weather permitting.

The full nightly closure is to complete paving work for the Kīhei Roundabout.