Maui News

Nightly closure of Piʻilani between Kaonoulu and Piʻikea, Feb. 6-8 for roundabout paving

February 1, 2023, 4:02 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Foreground graphic courtesy HIDOT. Background image courtesy William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will close Piʻilani Highway nightly in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

During the full, nighttime closure, motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians will be detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route. 

HDOT advises highway users to allow for extra travel time if they plan to travel through the area. Electronic message boards have been posted to notify people along Piʻilani Highway. All roadwork is weather permitting. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The full nightly closure is to complete paving work for the Kīhei Roundabout. For more information on roundabouts, including a video demonstrating how to use a multilane roundabout, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/ 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran 23 Days Of Downpours Bring 23 61 Of Rain To Puʻu Aliʻi Molokaʻi Up To 15 To Parts Of Maui 3700 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spilled At Maui Space Surveillance Complex At Haleakala 4Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Occupancy Average Rates In State 5Maui Firefighter Injured In Flood Response Remains In Critical Condition 6Stabbing In Wailea Reportedly Started As An Argument Over Parking And Escalated