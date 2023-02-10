Amy Hānaialiʻi. PC: Wendy Osher (Jan. 2023)

Amy Hānaialiʻi will take the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea stage at The Shops at Wailea, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Amy Hānaialiʻi is a cultural entertainer of Hawaiian, Ojibwe Indian, Norwegian, European descent, and an Ambassador of Hawaiian music by the Governor of Hawaiʻi.

Her success as a recording artist speaks for itself and is evidenced by a multitude of awards and acknowledgments, including 6 GRAMMY® nominations for Best Hawaiian Music Album & Best Native Roots Music Album, and 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards – Hawaiʻi’s equivalent to the GRAMMY® awards.

Hānaialiʻi’s talent emerges from disciplined classical training, fused powerhouse vocals, and honoring her family’s worldly heritage and rooted ancestral responsibility.