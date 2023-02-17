Maui News

Road Closure: Piʻilani Hwy. is closed from Kīpahulu to ʻUlupalakua

February 17, 2023, 12:01 PM HST
* Updated February 17, 12:14 PM
The Maui Police Department has issued a road closure notification for East Maui.

As of 12:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed from Kīpahulu to ʻUlupalakua due to inclement weather. Signs are posted at both ends to indicate closure.

As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, MPD reports that the road between ʻUlupalakua and Hāna Town is open to local traffic only. Signs have been posted at ʻUlupalakua and at Twin Falls.

The public is reminded that roads are slick from inclement weather.

Under hazardous conditions that limit visibility, motorists are advised to drive slowly and avoid areas prone to flooding and landslides. 

The public is also advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts. 

Comments

