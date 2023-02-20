PC: courtesy Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art

An informational Open House on the Hawaiian cultural center in Wailuku, called “Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art,” will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Promenade Food Court located at 2050 Main Street in Wailuku.

During an earlier Open House, conceptual floor plans showed various uses for space at the proposed Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art in Wailuku Town. The center may have space for classrooms, dance studios, arts workshop areas, events space and community gathering areas. File PC: County of Maui.

Since July 2022, the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art design team has been working with the County’s Department of Management and the Kumu Hula Steering Committee to refine the needs and expectations for the facility. The current design is focused on the support and best practices for Hula and ‘Ōiwi Art, to be a LEED certified facility, a community gathering space and a good neighbor in Wailuku Town.

Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art project prior to construction. File PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

During the Feb. 27 Open House, the public will have an opportunity to share their comments on the facility’s latest renderings and floor plans in an interactive activity. Attendees will also enjoy music, food and have an opportunity to talk story with the Kumu Hula and County representatives working on this project.

Additional parking will be available at Wells Park on Wells Street in Wailuku with complimentary shuttle transportation to the event on the County’s Da Bee shuttle.

For information and to learn more about the progress of the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art project, visit www.wailukulive.com/hoa.

Mayor and Kumu Hula pictured on Vineyard Street in front of Maui artist Amanda Joy Bower’s mural titled Ha’aha’a – the future location of the proposed Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. Pictured from left to right: Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona; Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson; Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt; former Mayor Michael Victorino; Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata; Kumu Hula Francine “Mopsy” Aarona; Kumu Hula Moanikeʻala Whittle-Wagner; and Kumu Hula Haunani Paredes. File PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden