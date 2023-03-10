Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police.

Manhunt began following report of domestic dispute

The manhunt continues on Hawaiʻi Island for Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo, 44, of Ocean View. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident reported on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at an Outrigger Drive residence in Ocean View.

Ka‘ū patrol officers responded to a report of a 42-year-old woman who had been shot during a domestic dispute. The woman sought medical attention for the gunshot wound at the Ocean View Fire Station and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment, where she remains in stable condition, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.

Detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section identified the suspect as Kahihikolo. Police say Kahihikolo is wanted for attempted murder in connection with this incident and for outstanding bench warrants.

Officer-involved shooting reported on Friday in Kona

Continuing their investigation, on the morning of Friday, March 10, 2023, plainclothes Area II Vice detectives received information that Kahihikolo was in the Kona area, and in the company of several individuals who were in possession of two stolen vehicles, a silver Chevy Malibu and a white Dodge sedan.

As Vice detectives began canvassing the area, officers observed the Chevy Malibu traveling southbound on Kamakaeha Avenue, according to police reports. As the Malibu came to a stop at the intersection of Kamakaeha Avenue and Palani Road, detectives attempted to contact the vehicle’s occupants. Police say the driver ignored the officers’ lawful commands to show them his hands, the male driver allegedly began reaching for an object. “Fearing for their safety, two detectives discharged their duty weapons, striking the driver,” according to a news release.

The driver then drove the vehicle across all lanes of Palani Road and down an embankment before coming to a stop.

Detectives followed the vehicle down the embankment, and upon arrival at the vehicle they observed that the driver had injuries. Police say the detectives immediately started life-saving measures, but the driver died at the scene. Investigators later recovered multiple firearms from within the vehicle, according to police reports.

The identity of the driver is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jacqueline Keanaaina, 26, of Kailua-Kona, suffered minor injuries in the traffic crash and was treated at the scene by Hawaiʻi Fire Department medics. She was then arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station.

One detective sustained minor injuries and was provided with first aid at the scene.

As these events were unfolding, the white Dodge sedan believed to be driven by Kahihikolo was seen traveling northbound towards Waimea, according to police. Police pursued Kahihikolo through the Waimea area and he exited Highway 19 near the 40-mile marker, in lower Kalopa in Hāmākua.

Police say Kahihikolo was last seen on foot wearing a plaid shirt and jeans in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker in a secluded area near a gulch. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and has a distinctive tattoo on his right cheek near his eye that reads “greed”.

As of 3:40 p.m. on Friday, police were still searching for Kahihikolo, who they said is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to avoid the area while police search for him and report any suspicious activity in the area by calling 911.

The Office of Professional Standards has initiated an internal administrative investigation. The involved detectives are 25-year and 13-year veterans, respectively, and will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of this incident.

This investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Jason Foxworthy, via email at [email protected] or at 808-326-4646 ext. 281.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.