Honoapiʻilani Highway closed at Mile 8.5 due to accident

March 11, 2023, 1:42 PM HST
ROAD CLOSURE: (1:34 p.m., March 11, 2023)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed at Mile 8.5 due to motor vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no estimated time on when the highway will be reopened.

