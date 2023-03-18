The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism hosts its first-ever Made in Hawai‘i Branding Workshop at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is proud to partner with DBEDT and the Oʻahu Visitors Bureau to present this opportunity for local businesses to learn the latest on the Made in Hawaiʻi program and how they can get involved.

As part of HTA’s community-based Destination Management Action Plans, we continue to engage in initiatives that encourage visitors to purchase Hawai‘i-made products and the development of programs that foster growth of Hawaiʻi’s local businesses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department encourages Hawai‘i companies to attend this event.

A lineup of speakers will share knowledge on how Hawaiʻi’s businesses can grow from local markets including:

Harold Koda, co-founder of the Met Gala with Anna Wintour

Shep Gordon, super talent manager and promoter

Laurie Lang, founder of Disney’s global brand management

Dane Ambler, leader of Buy New Zealand’s successful program

Chris Schmicker, Shopify’s branding director

To learn more about the upcoming workshop and to register, please visit https://invest.hawaii.gov/made-in-hawaii/workshop/.