Gov. Josh Green proclamation. PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued a proclamation on March 23, 2023, recognizing April as Toastmasters Awareness Month throughout Hawai‘i. Toastmasters International District 49 Director Gerald Toyomura accepted the proclamation.

City & County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami, and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen also plan to issue similar proclamations for their respective counties.

Toastmasters District 49 seeks to assist people across the state to overcome one of people’s greatest fears — the fears of speaking in public. Toastmasters District 49 has 65 clubs across Hawai‘i that meet on different days and times in person or via Zoom. Each club is always looking for more people interested in honing their public speaking and leadership skills.

The reasons for this recognition by the state are:

Toastmasters International is one of the world’s leading nonprofit educational entities to devote to communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.

Toastmasters gives valuable service to its members and our local communities by helping them perform better in virtually every endeavor and profession through a friendly, supportive, and professional environment.

Toastmasters International has approximately 280,000 members in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. It has 65 clubs throughout our island state.

A free special invitational, hybrid event is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kaili Street, #3432, Honolulu, HI 96819.

For those interested in participating in an informational session via Zoom, a Toastmasters Virtual Open House is also being planned at a later date.

To register for the April 13 event, or for more information about Toastmasters, visit the Toastmasters District 49 website at www.district49.com or contact Club Growth Director Lynn Araki-Regan at [email protected]