Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office closing temporarily due to staff shortage
The County of Mauiʻs Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office located at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai will close temporarily from Tuesday, April 4 to Friday, April 14 due to a staffing shortage.
The office will reopen on Monday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For property tax payments and circuit breaker questions, call 800-272-0117 and ask for the Real Property Treasury Office or call 808-270-7697.
For other property questions, call 800-272-0117 and ask for the Real Property Assessment Division, call 808-270-7297 or send email to [email protected] Information is also available online at www.mauipropertytax.com.
The Department of Finance apologized for any inconvenience to Molokaʻi taxpayers.