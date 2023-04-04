Maui Business

Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office closing temporarily due to staff shortage

April 4, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
The County of Mauiʻs Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office located at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai will close temporarily from Tuesday, April 4 to Friday, April 14 due to a staffing shortage.

The office will reopen on Monday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For property tax payments and circuit breaker questions, call 800-272-0117 and ask for the Real Property Treasury Office or call 808-270-7697.

For other property questions, call 800-272-0117 and ask for the Real Property Assessment Division, call 808-270-7297 or send email to [email protected] Information is also available online at www.mauipropertytax.com.

The Department of Finance apologized for any inconvenience to Molokaʻi taxpayers.

