Maui News

Maui teen named 2023 Hawaiʻi Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Club

April 5, 2023, 11:50 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A Lahaina teen was recognized by the Boys & Girls Club of America at the Hawai‘i State Capitol yesterday as part of the Youth of the Year competition, which honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

After speeches, interviews and evaluation by a panel of judges, Arissa Kahaiali‘i of Lahaina was named Hawaiʻi State Youth of the Year. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahaiali‘i has been a member of the Lahaina Clubhouse for more than eight years. A senior at Kamehameha Schools Maui, she participates in swimming, water polo and band. After graduating, she plans to attend college to study business.

Kahaiali‘i will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and advance to the regional competitions this summer.

  • From left to right: Arissa Kahaiali‘i (Hawaii State Youth of the Year) and Kirk Douglas (Boys & Girls Club of America).
  • Arissa Kahaiali‘i (Hawaiʻi State Youth of the Year). PC: Boys & Girls Club of America
  • Arissa Kahaiali‘i (Hawaiʻi State Youth of the Year) pictured right. PC: Boys & Girls Club of America
  • Thomas Daya, Director of Operations – BGC Maui. PC: Boys & Girls Club of America

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Traffic Fatality Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Honoapiʻilani Highway In Olowalu 2Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Due To A Motor Vehicle Accident At Olowalu 3Bill Seeks A Carrying Capacity Study For Makena State Park Due To Increased Visitors 4Female Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Puʻunene Ave In Kahului 5Maui Police Department Promotes Keola Tom To Assistant Chief Of Uniformed Services 6Finding Of No Significant Impact For Puʻunene Ave Road Widening And Improvement Project