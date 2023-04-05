A Lahaina teen was recognized by the Boys & Girls Club of America at the Hawai‘i State Capitol yesterday as part of the Youth of the Year competition, which honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

After speeches, interviews and evaluation by a panel of judges, Arissa Kahaiali‘i of Lahaina was named Hawaiʻi State Youth of the Year.

Kahaiali‘i has been a member of the Lahaina Clubhouse for more than eight years. A senior at Kamehameha Schools Maui, she participates in swimming, water polo and band. After graduating, she plans to attend college to study business.

Kahaiali‘i will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and advance to the regional competitions this summer.













