Flooding forces closure of Piʻilani Highway at Mile 29-31

April 19, 2023, 11:51 AM HST
* Updated April 19, 11:54 AM
Piʻilani Highway is closed between MP 29 and 31 near Pahihi Gulch due to flood waters that have made the area unpassable. This is located between Manawainui and Kaupō.

