Flooding forces closure of Piʻilani Highway at Mile 29-31
Posted: 11:45 a.m., April 19, 2023
Piʻilani Highway is closed between MP 29 and 31 near Pahihi Gulch due to flood waters that have made the area unpassable. This is located between Manawainui and Kaupō.
