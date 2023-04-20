Maui News

Applications now open to use Lānaʻi Field House for league, school or recreation programs

April 20, 2023
Updated April 20
Lānaʻi, file photo by Wendy Osher.

The county Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting permit applications from Thursday, April 20, to Monday, April 24, for the use of Lānaʻi Field House by leagues, schools and recreation programs.

Applications will be accepted from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday at the Lānaʻi Recreation Office. Applicants can also email permit applications to [email protected] or [email protected]

For more information, call Anela Sanches, Lānaʻi district supervisor, at 808-565-6979 or send email to [email protected]

