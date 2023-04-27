Maui Business

AAA Hawaiʻi: gas prices remain stable for third week

April 27, 2023, 1:06 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi gas prices remained stable for a third straight week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

In Kahului own Maui, the average price of $4.85 is the same as last week, one cent lower than last month and 52 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.78, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.64, which is five cents lower than last Thursday.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.68, which is the same as last week, three cents lower than last month, and 47 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hilo average gas price is $4.80, which is one cent lower than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 50 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is the same as last week, five cents lower than last month, and 25 cents lower than a year ago.

“Oil prices have been dropping in recent weeks after rising to more than $80 a barrel,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Honolulu drivers are now paying about 20 cents less a gallon on average than drivers in most metropolitan areas of California.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Unlicensed Care Home On Maui Gets Notice Of Violation 2Coast Guard Searching For Missing Australian Cruise Ship Passenger Off Hawaiʻi 3Five University Of Hawaiʻi At Manoa Grad Programs Are Among Top 75 In Us 4No Tsunami Expected After 4 1 Earthquake Off Kaʻu Coast Of Big Island 5Baldwin High Earns Top Honors At Olelo Youth Xchange Video Competition Kamehameha Maui Takes Five Awards 6Budget Bill Includes Funds For A Maui Axis Deer Program Bovine Tuberculosis Operations On Molokaʻi