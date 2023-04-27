Hawaiʻi gas prices remained stable for a third straight week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului own Maui, the average price of $4.85 is the same as last week, one cent lower than last month and 52 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.78, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.64, which is five cents lower than last Thursday.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.68, which is the same as last week, three cents lower than last month, and 47 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.80, which is one cent lower than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 50 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is the same as last week, five cents lower than last month, and 25 cents lower than a year ago.

“Oil prices have been dropping in recent weeks after rising to more than $80 a barrel,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Honolulu drivers are now paying about 20 cents less a gallon on average than drivers in most metropolitan areas of California.”

