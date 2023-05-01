













Par Hawaiʻi’s Fueling Dreams campaign is hitting the road to raise awareness for thousands of Hawaii’s athletes. From April 19 through May 31, island drivers can make a donation to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes when they make a pit stop at 34 participating Hele stores across Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui.

Par Hawaiʻi operates the Hele stores, which were previously known as nomnom stores.

“Every year we look forward to encouraging the community to support our Fueling Dreams campaign to benefit Special Olympics Hawaii’s important work of transforming the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities,” said Par Hawaiʻi’s Vice President of Hawaiʻi Retail John Peyton. “The organization has a special place in our hearts and we appreciate the generous support of so many of customers who join us in raising funds for these exceptional athletes.”

Par Hawaiʻi, owner and operator of Hele and 76 Hawaiʻi, has been a strong supporter of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi for more than three decades. To date, the Fueling Dreams campaign has raised more than $946,620 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes and programs. This year, Par Hawaiʻi will be matching customer donations up to $10,000.

“We are extremely grateful to Par Hawaiʻi for their continued year-round support and for believing in our mission to provide sports, health, wellness, leadership, and inclusionary programs for our athletes with intellectual disabilities,” says Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s President & CEO Dan Epstein. “Par Hawaiʻi and their generous customer contributions create opportunities for our athletes, which enhance their lives and give them a chance to experience success and accomplishment both on and off the playing field.”

All donations received from the Fueling Dreams campaign allow Special Olympics Hawaiʻi to continue to provide programs and training free of charge for more than 3,400 athletes across the state.

Special Olympics Hawaiʻi provides year-round sports training, competitions, health, wellness, leadership, and inclusionary programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.

For more information on the annual Fueling Dreams campaign or on Special Olympics Hawaiʻi,

please visit www.sohawaii.org.