Maui News

Fishermen cited for illegal entry to Moku Naio Islet Seabird Sanctuary off the coast of Lānaʻi

May 14, 2023, 8:31 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: courtesy DLNR Hawaiʻi

Four Maui men, were cited on Friday by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources officers for prohibited entry into the Moku Naio Islet Seabird Sanctuary “Shark Fin Rock” off the coast of Lānaʻi. 

On Thursday, a Lānaʻi resident reported the alleged violation to a DOCARE officer based on the island. He contacted the Maui DOCARE branch and arrangements were made to send a boat and two officers over to assist with the investigation.  

PC: courtesy DLNR Hawaiʻi

On Friday morning the officers traveled out to check on the sanctuary. When they arrived, they reported four suspects were packing up to leave. The fishermen were contacted and citations were issued. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The men, ranging in age from 25 to 29, were issued citations for prohibited entry on a wildlife sanctuary. One man was also cited for improper vessel numbering and failure to display a vessel registration decal. 

The public is reminded that the four islets around Lānaʻi – Puʻu Pehe, Moku Naio, Nānāhoa, and Poʻopoʻo, are closed wildlife sanctuaries and entry is illegal on all of them. 

This case relied on information from a concerned citizen and anyone who sees suspected illegal activity is asked to call the DOCARE hotline at 808-643-DLNR, or send information including photographs via the free, downloadable DLNRTip app. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Events Honor Fallen Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Mfd Bids Farewell 2Keeping It Relle Maui Home Cook Is Featured In New Season Of The Great American Recipe 3Breaking 98th Maui Fair Postponed Again Community Must Wait Another Year 4Mahi Pono Announces Partnership With Gofarm To Build Mauis Agricultural Workforce 5Paʻia Bay Coffee Bar Opens In New Location With Expanded Menu And Seating 6Maui Humane Society Ceo Stephen Mackinnon Resigns Search Underway For New Leader