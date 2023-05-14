PC: courtesy DLNR Hawaiʻi

Four Maui men, were cited on Friday by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources officers for prohibited entry into the Moku Naio Islet Seabird Sanctuary “Shark Fin Rock” off the coast of Lānaʻi.

On Thursday, a Lānaʻi resident reported the alleged violation to a DOCARE officer based on the island. He contacted the Maui DOCARE branch and arrangements were made to send a boat and two officers over to assist with the investigation.

On Friday morning the officers traveled out to check on the sanctuary. When they arrived, they reported four suspects were packing up to leave. The fishermen were contacted and citations were issued.

The men, ranging in age from 25 to 29, were issued citations for prohibited entry on a wildlife sanctuary. One man was also cited for improper vessel numbering and failure to display a vessel registration decal.

The public is reminded that the four islets around Lānaʻi – Puʻu Pehe, Moku Naio, Nānāhoa, and Poʻopoʻo, are closed wildlife sanctuaries and entry is illegal on all of them.

This case relied on information from a concerned citizen and anyone who sees suspected illegal activity is asked to call the DOCARE hotline at 808-643-DLNR, or send information including photographs via the free, downloadable DLNRTip app.