Maui News

Hōkūleʻa begins Alaska Heritage Sail, ahead of Moananuiākea circumnavigation of Pacific

May 19, 2023, 8:28 AM HST
  • Hōkūleʻa to Start First Leg of Alaska Heritage Sail. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society
Voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to depart Juneau for Yakutat this morning and begin the first leg of the Alaska Heritage Sail, a pre-voyage through the Southeast region of Alaska before the Global Launch of the Moananuiākea Voyage circumnavigation of the Pacific on June 15, 2023.

The Alaska Heritage Sail will pay homage to Alaska Natives and the places that played a part in the 30-year history between Hawaiʻi’s voyaging community and Alaska.  

For the past week, crew members have been busy spending their days preparing Hōkūleʻa for the sail and voyage.  The work has involved measuring and checking sails, lashing off the canvas areas, washing and rinsing the decks, and loading supplies. 

The crew also met with the Coast Guard to share their safety procedures and protocols and to learn how the Coast Guard would be able to provide emergency support if needed.  The Coast Guard also shared advice based on their knowledge and expertise of the local area and waterways. 

The crew also received a tour of Sealaska, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 25,000 Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian shareholders who are focused on protecting the oceans, forests and people of Southeast Alaska.

Hōkūleʻa arrived in Juneau, Alaska on May 9 via an Alaska Marine Lines barge that transported her from Seattle.  She has been docked at Auke Bay harbor while the crew has been preparing her to sail.  While in Auke Bay, the crew has also been enjoying views of  Alaska’s glaciers and snow-capped mountains, as well as visits by wildlife such as bald eagles and whales.

Public engagements with Hōkūleʻa and the crew will begin on June 10, when Hōkūleʻa returns to Juneau after the Alaska Heritage Sail and is welcomed with a tribal ceremony.  The global launch of the Moananuiākea Voyage, a circumnavigation of the Pacific, will take place on June 15, 2023.  

Further details on the sail plan and public engagement schedule for the Moananuiākea Voyage will be announced soon.

