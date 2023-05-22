Maui News

2023 HHSAA Hall of Honor class includes Lānaʻi’s Keala Montgomery

May 22, 2023, 7:29 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association has announced the 2023 Class of Inductees into the HHSAA Hall of Honor. The list includes:

  • Milan Ah Yat, University High/Pac-Five (softball, volleyball, baseball)
  • Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (football, basketball, volleyball, track and field)
  • Elijah Dinkel, Kamehameha-Hawai’i (soccer, football, track)
  • Brock Fonoimoana, Kahuku (football, basketball, volleyball, track and field)
  • Taryn Irimata, Campbell (softball)
  • Liona Lefau, Kahuku (football)
  • Solomone Malafu, Kapa’a (football, basketball, volleyball)
  • Tatum Moku, Kamehameha (track and field)
  • Keala Montgomery, Lānaʻi (softball, basketball, volleyball)
  • Raya Nakao, Punahou (golf)
  • Zola O’Donnell, Mililani (cross country, track, swimming)
  • Marley Roe, Kamehameha (soccer, volleyball)

These 12 outstanding senior student-athletes were selected by an 11-person committee of current and former sports reporters, athletic directors and coaches from around the state. The criteria is based mainly on athletic achievement but character, sportsmanship, academic record and community service also are taken into consideration.

For the first time since 2019, the 12 inductees will be honored at a banquet set for 5 p.m. June 4 at Ala Moana Hotel. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each inductee also will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of the HHSAA and Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands.

The Hall of Honor program has been recognizing the top 12 Hawai‘i senior student-athletes each year since 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiian Airlines Launches Nonstop Weekly Flights Between Hawaii And The Cook Islands 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2023 3100 Women Who Care Maui Finds Fast Simple And Effective Way To Raise 20k Each Quarter 4Imua Family Services Presents 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival May 27 In Wailuku 5Building Industry Welcomes New Class Of Journeymen 6Kihei Charter School Nearly Doubles Graduating Class Numbers