The Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association has announced the 2023 Class of Inductees into the HHSAA Hall of Honor. The list includes:

Milan Ah Yat, University High/Pac-Five (softball, volleyball, baseball)

Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (football, basketball, volleyball, track and field)

Elijah Dinkel, Kamehameha-Hawai’i (soccer, football, track)

Brock Fonoimoana, Kahuku (football, basketball, volleyball, track and field)

Taryn Irimata, Campbell (softball)

Liona Lefau, Kahuku (football)

Solomone Malafu, Kapa’a (football, basketball, volleyball)

Tatum Moku, Kamehameha (track and field)

Keala Montgomery, Lānaʻi (softball, basketball, volleyball)

Raya Nakao, Punahou (golf)

Zola O’Donnell, Mililani (cross country, track, swimming)

Marley Roe, Kamehameha (soccer, volleyball)

These 12 outstanding senior student-athletes were selected by an 11-person committee of current and former sports reporters, athletic directors and coaches from around the state. The criteria is based mainly on athletic achievement but character, sportsmanship, academic record and community service also are taken into consideration.

For the first time since 2019, the 12 inductees will be honored at a banquet set for 5 p.m. June 4 at Ala Moana Hotel. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

Each inductee also will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of the HHSAA and Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands.

The Hall of Honor program has been recognizing the top 12 Hawai‘i senior student-athletes each year since 1983.