Four Seasons Resort Maui Announces ‘Dos Dombres Cocina’, a Cocktail and Culinary Pop-Up, Set For Aug. 25 to Dec. 2, 2023

The Four Seasons Resort Maui invites guests, visitors and residents to experience the ‘Dos Hombres Cocina’ pop-up, a collaboration with artisanal mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, from friends and former co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

From Aug. 25 to Dec. 2, 2023, diners and visitors to the Resort will enjoy a unique culinary journey at the resort’s Fountain View Lawn. The Oaxacan-inspired menu will utilize fresh local Hawaiian-grown ingredients paired with inspired Dos Hombres craft cocktails.

The new al fresco dining experience at Dos Hombres Cocina draws inspiration from the birthplace of mezcal, Oaxaca, a sprawling southwestern Mexican state that is renowned for its simple but otherworldly cuisine. The culinary team at Four Seasons Resort Maui consulted with Oaxacan-born Scottsdale National Golf Club Executive Chef Mel Mecinas, former chef at multiple Four Seasons resorts and hotels, to ensure authenticity.

“Similar to Oaxaca, Hawaiʻi’s rich microclimates boast a variety of fresh produce,” said Chef Mecinas. “It’s been fun to discover synergies between the regions and create a dynamic menu that complements the list of vibrant Dos Hombres cocktails the team has created.” The Dos Hombres Cocina menu features dishes such as Scallop Crudo, Crispy Chicarrón, Mezcal Cured Local Snapper, and a special house-made mole.

Dos Hombres Mezcal utilizes Espadin agave hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca. It is showcased in cocktails developed by the Four Seasons Resort Maui team, such as the Mezcal Cantarito, served in a traditional clay cup, or the Coco-Crush, featuring cream of coconut, lime from the Chef’s Garden, and a garnish of fresh Maui pineapple. The list of signature cocktails also includes tequila-based drinks, alongside a full bar which is readily available to diners.

Dos Hombres Cocina will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended to secure seats in this intimate space. Call 808-874-8000.