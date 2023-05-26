Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui OnStage presents encore production of “Misery” June 2-11

May 26, 2023, 12:50 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Directed by Ricky Jones, “Misery” Features Lina Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland. (PC: ProArts Playhouse)

Maui OnStage presents a special encore production of “Misery,” the hit and award-winning play written by the renowned William Goldman and based on the iconic novel by Stephen King.

Directed by Ricky Jones, the production features performances by Lina Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland.

“Misery” is the winner of Maui’s 2022 Standing Ovation Awards for Best Play, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Lighting Designer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Based on the novel by quintessential horror writer Stephen King, Misery tells the story of novelist Paul Sheldon as he transitions from writing historical romances featuring heroine Misery Chastain to publishing literary fiction.

Annie Wilkes, Sheldon’s number one fan, rescues the author from the scene of a car accident. The former nurse takes care of him in her remote house but becomes irate when she discovers that the author has killed Misery off in his latest book.

Annie keeps Sheldon prisoner while forcing him to write a book that brings Misery back to life.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Performances:

  • June 2 at 7:30 p.m.
  • June 3 at 7:30 p.m.
  • June 4 at 2 p.m.
  • June 8 at 7:30 p.m.
  • June 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • June 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • June 11 at 2 p.m.

Content warning: Adult content and language, simulated violence/gun shots. This production is not recommended for children.

Tickets are $25-$40. VIP tables include best-view seats in small groups with their own side table. Thursdays are Kama’aina Nights for 10% off.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The run time is 2 hours plus one 15 minute intermission.

For information on Access for All initiative, visit: ProArtsMaui.com/Access-for-All/

(PC: ProArts Playhouse)
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 2Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Groundbreaking Of Infrastructure For Planned Puʻunani Subdivision Provides Hope For Maui Dhhl Waitlist Beneficiaries 5Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay 6Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship