Directed by Ricky Jones, “Misery” Features Lina Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland. (PC: ProArts Playhouse)

Maui OnStage presents a special encore production of “Misery,” the hit and award-winning play written by the renowned William Goldman and based on the iconic novel by Stephen King.

Directed by Ricky Jones, the production features performances by Lina Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland.

“Misery” is the winner of Maui’s 2022 Standing Ovation Awards for Best Play, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Lighting Designer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Based on the novel by quintessential horror writer Stephen King, Misery tells the story of novelist Paul Sheldon as he transitions from writing historical romances featuring heroine Misery Chastain to publishing literary fiction.

Annie Wilkes, Sheldon’s number one fan, rescues the author from the scene of a car accident. The former nurse takes care of him in her remote house but becomes irate when she discovers that the author has killed Misery off in his latest book.

Annie keeps Sheldon prisoner while forcing him to write a book that brings Misery back to life.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Performances:

June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

June 4 at 2 p.m.

June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

June 11 at 2 p.m.

Content warning: Adult content and language, simulated violence/gun shots. This production is not recommended for children.

Tickets are $25-$40. VIP tables include best-view seats in small groups with their own side table. Thursdays are Kama’aina Nights for 10% off.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The run time is 2 hours plus one 15 minute intermission.

For information on Access for All initiative, visit: ProArtsMaui.com/Access-for-All/