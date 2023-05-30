AARP Hawaiʻi hosts free webinars to help people prepare their finances. The webinars include:

Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m.: Make Your Money Last

Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m.: Understanding IRAs

New Census data shows the fastest growing population segment in Hawaiʻi are people ages 100 and older and 80 and older, according to the organization. With better health care and personal care, the older population will likely continue to grow.

The Make Your Money Last webinar will review investing and saving strategies to help an individual achieve financial goals. The Understanding IRAs webinar will cover Individual Retirement Accounts, Roth IRAs, minimum distributions and rollovers.

Certified Financial Planner Joanna Amberger, who is also an AARP volunteer, will answer questions. No products will be sold and no individual financial advice will be given. The workshops are educational and designed to help people make their own financial decisions.

To register, go to events.aarp.org/HImoney or call 877-926-8300.