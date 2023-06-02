Maui News

Update/OPEN: Honoapiʻilani partial closure due to brush fire

June 2, 2023, 5:46 PM HST
* Updated June 2, 6:33 PM
We have reports that the road is now OPEN.

Posted: 5:25 p.m., 6.2.23

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed just north of Mile 13.5 due to a brush fire in Olowalu. Police say the north bound lane will be the only lane open until further notice. The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid the area.

*Check back for updates.

