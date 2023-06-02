Maui News
Update/OPEN: Honoapiʻilani partial closure due to brush fire
We have reports that the road is now OPEN.
Posted: 5:25 p.m., 6.2.23
Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed just north of Mile 13.5 due to a brush fire in Olowalu. Police say the north bound lane will be the only lane open until further notice. The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid the area.
*Check back for updates.
