PC: Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety & Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

The state Department of Law Enforcement is looking for qualified applicants to join the State Sheriff Division on Maui and O‘ahu. Recruitment closes June 12 on the Department of Human Resources and Development website.

“The Department is working hard to fill multiple law enforcement positions throughout the state. The individuals who qualify through this recruitment period will become the first class of Department of Law Enforcement deputy sheriffs,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

To qualify, the applicant must be a high school graduate and have two years of work experience which demonstrates the ability to read and comprehend complex written material such as rules and regulations; write a clear, factual report; and demonstrate the ability to read, write, understand and communicate effectively with others, among other things.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals who pass the testing phase will participate in the Law Enforcement Recruit Class, which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.

For more information and to apply to become a deputy sheriff, go to the DHRD job seeker’s page.