Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou to Lānaʻi as part of his ongoing effort to take county government to the diverse communities that make up Maui County.

“I believe our rural communities deserve more opportunities to access government in their hometowns. By bringing my team directly to Lānaʻi, we can be available to them,” Mayor Bissen said. “Our residents have busy lives with work and activities, and we respect their time and appreciate their sharing it.”

The “Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” events will be in Lānaʻi on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, and will feature two days of staff available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lānaʻi High and Elementary School cafeteria for residents to drop in with any questions or requests for assistance.

On Tuesday evening, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lānaʻi High and Elementary School.

Topics and questions that Lānaʻi residents would like to submit ahead of the community talk story are welcome and can be emailed to [email protected]. Those attending the meeting that evening can also ask questions in person.