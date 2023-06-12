Pop-up Mākeke. PC: CNHA

When the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement rolls in to Las Vegas from June 19-22, 2023 for its Inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention, they will also be holding a Pop-Up Mākeke, or marketplace, featuring 700 distinct Native Hawaiian and made-in-Hawai‘i products.

The Pop-Up Mākeke is free to the public and will be located at the Westgate Resort & Casino, the site of the convention.

“We’ve rented a 40-foot shipping container to bring with us approximately 10,000 individual items made by Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i-based small businesses to sell in Las Vegas,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We’re excited to showcase these products as part of our convention and invite Las Vegas residents and visitors to visit and shop. Our Pop-Up Mākeke helps to support local Hawai‘i businesses and for many of them, this is the first time they will be selling their items directly on the continental US.”

The Pop-Up Mākeke in Las Vegas will feature 700 distinct products from 93 different vendors. Shoppers can expect apparel, jewelry, books and stationery, home goods, keiki (child) items and food products.

About a dozen vendors will travel to Las Vegas to showcase their products in-person, currently confirmed to attend include David Shepard Hawai‘i, Hawaiʻi’s Finest, JJ ʻOhana, Lexbrezzy Hawai‘i, Noho Home, Pawehi Creations, and Nā Koa. The Pop-Up Mākeke hours are:

Mon., June 19 : 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tues., June 20 : 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wed., June 21 : 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thurs., June 22: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CNHA’s Pop-Up Mākeke was created in response to Hawai‘i’s businesses who were met with challenges during the pandemic. To date since its launch in April 2020, the Pop-Up Mākeke has generated more than $3.5 million in gross sales, featuring more than 10,000 products, and fulfilled nearly 50,000 orders to 33 countries. For more information about the Pop-Up Mākeke or to shop the more than 500 local vendors, visit PopUpMakeke.com.

For more information or to register for the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention, visit please visit HawaiianCouncil.org/convention.