Hōkūleʻa’s four-year Moananuiākea Voyage set to launch today

June 15, 2023, 7:11 AM HST
Hōkūleʻa’s arrival at Auke Bay in Juneau, Alaska. (6.10.23) PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.

A ceremonial blessing and send-off is planned today in Juneau, Alaska for the global launch of the Moananuiākea Voyage.  The Polynesian sailing canoe Hōkūleʻa and her crew are set to embark on the four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific. 

The expedition will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, with the crew visiting 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports.

The goal of the voyage is to ignite a movement of 10 million “planetary navigators” by developing young leaders and engaging communities around the world to take part in navigating  earth towards a healthy, thriving future.

“We begin with a 31-year relationship with the native people of southeast Alaska. And I think Alaska is the appropriate place to begin because in the end this is about family — the family of the earth. And so we go from one family to another, building relationships grounded in respect and trust – a crucial pathway for peace,” said Nainoa Thompson, Pwo Navigator and CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

Hōkūleʻa’s departure will be dependent on weather.  Upon departure, she will voyage south with scheduled stops in Angoon, Kake, Petersburg, Wrangell, Ketchikan, Saxman, Metlakatla and Hydaburg. 

Hōkūleʻa’s sister canoe Hikianalia will join the voyage in Seattle, WA in August of this year.

The ceremony takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. HST (1-4 p.m. in Alaska) and will be streamed live at hokulea.com.

Sponsored Content

Comments

