Update/Canceled: Lānaʻi Flood Advisory until 7:15 p.m., June 15
Update: 5:32 p.m., June 15, 2023
The Flood Advisory for Lānaʻi has been canceled as of 5:32 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Posted: 4:06 p.m., June 15, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Lānaʻi until 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
At 4:03 p.m., radar showed a nearly stationary rain band over Lānaʻi City. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Rainfall should be on the decrease this evening, according to the NWS.
Some locations in the advisory area include Lānaʻi City, Mānele and Lānaʻi Airport.
As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from river banks and culverts that can become unstable and unsafe.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 7:15 p.m. if flooding persists.