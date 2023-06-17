2023 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a.

Awards for Saturday’s Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade, held in Lahaina, Maui, were announced. The event theme this year, “E ala e nā kini o ka ʻāina!” is translated as “Arise all people of the land!”

“I want to mahalo all of our pāʻū riders for all of their dedication. On Maui we don’t just let you sign up and show up the day off. We don’t even let you wear what you want. We nurture the riders, almost like a hālau hula (hula school) where they have mandatory classes and meetings to learn horsemanship, etiquette, lei making, they do reforestation and community service and so much more,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “Congratulations to Pā‘ū Queen Ashley Lehuanani Branco, her unit, and coordinator Kalani Ah Puck. They showed up and showed well.”

2023 Outstanding Pāʻū Unit: Kahoʻolawe

Outstanding Pāʻū Unit:

1st Place – Island of Kaho‘olawe

2nd Place – Island of Lāna‘i

3rd Place – Island of O‘ahu

2023 Outstanding Pāʻū Princess: Lānaʻi; Perpetual Overall Pāʻū Award

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Outstanding Pāʻū Princess:

1st Place – Island of Lāna‘i

2nd Place – Island of Kaho‘olawe

3rd Place – Island of Moloka‘i

Barbara “Susie” Uwekoolani Perpetual Overall Pāʻū Award

Island of Lāna‘i

Walking/Marching Division:

1st Place – Nāpili Kai Foundation

2nd Place – Sacred Hearts School

3rd Place – Maui Music Mission

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Decorated Vehicle / Float Division:

1st Place – Old Lahaina Lūʻau

2nd Place – Lahaina Restoration Foundation

3rd Place – Queen’s Unit

Outstanding Pooperscooper:

1st Place – Island of Lāna‘i

2nd Place – Island of Moloka‘i

3rd Place – Island of Kaho‘olawe

Pāʻū Queen Ashley Lehuanani Branco

The 2023 Pāʻū Court

Pāʻū Queen Ashley Lehuanani Branco

Pāʻū Marshal Kalani Kapu

Molokai Princess Leila Kalani Larson

O‘ahu Princess Melanie Malia Pali-Kaneakua

Kaua‘i Princess Christy Makanalani Kajiwara Gusman

Kaho‘olawe Princess Tiara “Tia” Ampong

Lāna‘i Princess Daphne Emmalani Lukela

Maui Princess Victoria-Ann Noelani Keawe-Aiko

Hawai‘i Julia Keahonuimaikalani Wagner

Ni‘ihau Princess Mary Klein

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pā‘ū Committee: Gena Lay Rickard – Wrapper; Kathleen Birmingham – Roving Marshal; Kimo Lum – Lei & Floral; Coordinator Moani Whittle-Wagner and Donna Otsuka – Honorary, Makawao Stampede Parade Grand Marshal.

2023 Outstanding Pāʻū Unit: Kahoʻolawe

Enjoy the parade footage and some of the Hoʻolauleʻa HERE.

More information on the Hawaiʻi-wide celebration is available HERE.

Organizers extended thanks to the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Huihui Restaurant at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5FM, Lahaina Restoration Foundation and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club