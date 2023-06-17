2023 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū and Parade awards announced
Awards for Saturday’s Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade, held in Lahaina, Maui, were announced. The event theme this year, “E ala e nā kini o ka ʻāina!” is translated as “Arise all people of the land!”
“I want to mahalo all of our pāʻū riders for all of their dedication. On Maui we don’t just let you sign up and show up the day off. We don’t even let you wear what you want. We nurture the riders, almost like a hālau hula (hula school) where they have mandatory classes and meetings to learn horsemanship, etiquette, lei making, they do reforestation and community service and so much more,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “Congratulations to Pā‘ū Queen Ashley Lehuanani Branco, her unit, and coordinator Kalani Ah Puck. They showed up and showed well.”
Outstanding Pāʻū Unit:
- 1st Place – Island of Kaho‘olawe
- 2nd Place – Island of Lāna‘i
- 3rd Place – Island of O‘ahu
Outstanding Pāʻū Princess:
- 1st Place – Island of Lāna‘i
- 2nd Place – Island of Kaho‘olawe
- 3rd Place – Island of Moloka‘i
Barbara “Susie” Uwekoolani Perpetual Overall Pāʻū Award
- Island of Lāna‘i
Walking/Marching Division:
- 1st Place – Nāpili Kai Foundation
- 2nd Place – Sacred Hearts School
- 3rd Place – Maui Music Mission
Decorated Vehicle / Float Division:
- 1st Place – Old Lahaina Lūʻau
- 2nd Place – Lahaina Restoration Foundation
- 3rd Place – Queen’s Unit
Outstanding Pooperscooper:
- 1st Place – Island of Lāna‘i
- 2nd Place – Island of Moloka‘i
- 3rd Place – Island of Kaho‘olawe
The 2023 Pāʻū Court
- Pāʻū Queen Ashley Lehuanani Branco
- Pāʻū Marshal Kalani Kapu
- Molokai Princess Leila Kalani Larson
- O‘ahu Princess Melanie Malia Pali-Kaneakua
- Kaua‘i Princess Christy Makanalani Kajiwara Gusman
- Kaho‘olawe Princess Tiara “Tia” Ampong
- Lāna‘i Princess Daphne Emmalani Lukela
- Maui Princess Victoria-Ann Noelani Keawe-Aiko
- Hawai‘i Julia Keahonuimaikalani Wagner
- Ni‘ihau Princess Mary Klein
Pā‘ū Committee: Gena Lay Rickard – Wrapper; Kathleen Birmingham – Roving Marshal; Kimo Lum – Lei & Floral; Coordinator Moani Whittle-Wagner and Donna Otsuka – Honorary, Makawao Stampede Parade Grand Marshal.
Organizers extended thanks to the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Huihui Restaurant at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5FM, Lahaina Restoration Foundation and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club