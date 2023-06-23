Maui News

Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa announces Maui 2023 scholarship recipients

June 23, 2023, 8:54 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship recipients from Maui County.

Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter announced eight 2023 scholarship recipients on Maui, and a ninth who won the organization’s state award.

Founded in 1947, Alpha Delta Kappa is an International Honorary Sorority for women educators. Members are dedicated to improving education and the teaching profession, increasing world understanding through cultural exchanges, and making a difference in their communities through volunteer services. Annually, year-round money-making projects generate the funds to help students with their college tuition.

Jacy Anne Dela Cruz

Maui High graduate, Jacy Anne Dela Cruz, received the state Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship. For this scholarship, the recipient must commit to working towards a degree in education. Dela Cruz will attend University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College and is the daughter of Lianne and Jerry Dela Cruz.

This year, the Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter presented $1,000 to eight 2023 graduates from Maui public high schools. Its selection was based on academic excellence, character and service to school and community.

  • Jovan Butac
  • Troy Concepcion
  • Kailani Ibanez
  • Kaitlin Kitagawa
  • Shelby Kubo
  • Haley Mahoe
  • Joa Navarro
  • Taylie Teraoka

The recipients are:

  • Maui High graduate, Jovan Butac, son of Marilyn and Fernand Butac will attend Grand Canyon University.
  • Lahainaluna High graduate, Troy Concepcion, son of Aileen Concepcion will attend University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
  • Baldwin High graduate, Kailani Ibanez, daughter of April and Jessie Ibanez will attend Pacific University.
  • King Kekaulike High graduate, Kaitlin Kitagawa, daughter of Kathy and Glen Kitagawa will attend Santa Clara University.
  • Baldwin High graduate, Shelby Kubo, daughter of Traci and Kevin Kubo, will attend University of California, at Davis.
  • Lahainaluna High graduate, Haley Mahoe, daughter of Tamie and Donald Mahoe Jr., will attend University of Pennsylvania.
  • Lahainaluna graduate, Joa Navarro, son of Jaime Navarro, will attend University of Utah.
  • Baldwin High graduate, Taylie Teraoka, daughter of Melanie and Todd Teraoka, will attend California State University, at Long Beach.

