









Three individuals were airlifted from ʻĪao Valley State Park on Thursday evening.

Fire officials say the visitors were part of a larger group that were hiking in the area. The others reported the individuals as lost when they failed to return on time.

Fire crews from Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and a Battalion Chief launched the mountain rescue at 5:03 p.m. on July 6, 2023.

Search was conducted by air, with Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 locating the individuals and lifting them out of the area.

The rescued individuals included: a 34-year-old Lahaina man, a 27-year-old Texas man, and a 14-year-old girl from Texas.

No injuries were reported.