Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union has awarded $40,000 in grants to Hawaiʻi public school teachers through its 2023 Investing in Education grant program.

A total of 82 grants of up to $500 each were distributed to public school teachers across the state to help purchase classroom supplies and enhance student curriculums.

“We established Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program nearly 15 years ago to support the many hard-working public school educators who often need to pay for classroom supplies themselves,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “We deeply value the tireless efforts, unwavering commitment, and personal sacrifices made by teachers and we hope these funds will help in enhancing their classrooms. Congratulations to all of the grant recipients.”

Eligible teachers were asked to submit an application stating the needs of their classroom and how the funds will help improve student leaning. The needs included a wide array of essential items from books, furniture, electronics, and equipment, to other basic necessities, including art supplies, whiteboards, easels and markers.

Additionally, special requests were made for cooking supplies and ingredients to teach life skills, calculators for personal finance classes, speech and language therapy materials, as well as materials promoting anti-vaping awareness and fitness.

Grants were distributed statewide, with about 40% going to Honolulu-area teachers, 26% going to Leeward Oahu-area teachers, 17% to Central Oʻahu-area teachers, 6% to Windward Oʻahu-area teachers, and 11% to teachers on Maui, Lānaʻi, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island.

Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program has been funding Hawaiʻi’s classrooms since 2009. Since then, the credit union has dispersed nearly 900 grants with a total value of more than $425,000 to Hawaiʻi’s public school teachers. Additionally, Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Scholarship Program has awarded nearly $1 million to help students attend universities, colleges and trade schools in Hawaiʻi and on the mainland.

For more information about Hawaiʻi State FCU’s teacher grant program and student scholarship opportunities, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.