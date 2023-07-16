(Photo courtesy: Ha’ikū Community Association)

The Haʻikū Community Association to hold the next public meeting on July 29.

The meeting agenda will include:

Updates on Haʻikū Community Association projects and activities.

A presentation by Haʻikū’s newest conservation land owner, Kamehameha Schools. Lands purchased by the school are between Kuiaha Bay and Kākipi Gulch in the Hāmākualoa area. Amber Starr, Austin Rodrigues, and Kekoa Kalihiwa representing Kamehameha schools will discuss this newly purchased 1000 acres of land and as well as their long and short term plans to care for the land.

A presentation by Jenifer Karaca representing Common Ground Collective, a nonprofit focused on food and security and educational programs to support community members growing more food.

A presentation by Haʻikū School Principal Walker to discuss campus fencing project

Local State and County lawmakers are invited to attend. Light refreshments and pūpū to be served, snack donations are also welcome. Organizers say any non-perishable food donations for Maui Food Bank are also encouraged and appreciated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about this meeting, contact Kristine Kozuki, Haʻikū Community Association Project Manager, 808-870-6879.