Hulihia, Center for Sustainable Systems University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems seeks community input on advancing the sustainable development of tourism across Maui Nui.

This year-long project begins with connecting with the Maui Nui community to better understand the impacts of the visitor industry. They will be hosting several public Talk Story sessions for the next few months and invite you to share your personal and professional experiences with the visitor industry.

Join the Hulihia team next Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the University go Hawaiʻi Maui College in the Student Lounge. Register here. There is also a short survey available for public input.

Hulihia is a unique initiative across the state. By integrating indigenous knowledge and community insights with sustainability expertise, Hulihia finds new ways to strengthen sustainability for the community.

Over the past year, Hulihia completed an advanced pilot project analyzing the healthcare system for Maui and Lānaʻi. Building on this success, Hulihia will apply its systems approach to problem-solving toward a new project focused on the sustainable development of tourism for Maui Nui.

For complete information about the Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems, housed at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, please visit hulihiamaui.com.