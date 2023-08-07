Maui News

Share Your Manaʻo on the Sustainable Development of Tourism, Aug. 15, 2023

August 7, 2023, 4:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hulihia, Center for Sustainable Systems University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems seeks community input on advancing the sustainable development of tourism across Maui Nui. 

This year-long project begins with connecting with the Maui Nui community to better understand the impacts of the visitor industry. They will be hosting several public Talk Story sessions for the next few months and invite you to share your personal and professional experiences with the visitor industry. 

Join the Hulihia team next Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the University go Hawaiʻi Maui College in the Student Lounge.  Register here.  There is also a short survey available for public input. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hulihia is a unique initiative across the state. By integrating indigenous knowledge and community insights with sustainability expertise, Hulihia finds new ways to strengthen sustainability for the community.

Over the past year, Hulihia completed an advanced pilot project analyzing the healthcare system for Maui and Lānaʻi. Building on this success, Hulihia will apply its systems approach to problem-solving toward a new project focused on the sustainable development of tourism for Maui Nui. 

For complete information about the Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems, housed at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, please visit hulihiamaui.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Cat 4 Hurricane Dora On Track To Pass Well South Of Hawaiʻi Over The Next Several Days 2High Wind Watch To Bring Gusty Winds As Dora Passes Safely South Of Hawaiʻi 3Mauis Eli Hanneman Earns Career Changing Win At Huntington Beach Pier 4Eli Hanneman Soars Into Us Open Of Surfing Semifinals 5Dora Maintains Hurricane Strength Still On Track To Pass South Of Hawaiʻi 6Maui Neurosurgeon Dr Christopher Taleghani Named As One Of Hawaiʻis Top Doctors