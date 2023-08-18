Those applying for assistance can speak to FEMA specialists, get assistance registering for disaster assistance, get in touch with voluntary organizations, and have access to other federal and state resources.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

University of Hawai‘i – Maui College

310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Avenue

Kahului, HI 96732

8 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week

The center has printed materials in multiple languages and can direct you to operators who speak many languages. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center.

Representatives from the Small Business Administration will also be available at the recovery center to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans.

Impacted residents can also visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362) to apply.

Please have the following information available when you apply:

A phone number and a reliable alternate in case FEMA needs to call you back;

Address of the damaged property;

Social Security number;

Bank account information or direct deposit information;

Insurance information (if you have insurance);

Brief description of damages (if known);

A mailing address (mail for Lahaina residents is currently being held at the Wailuku Post Office);

Pen and paper to write down your registration number.

FEMA officials also advise that impacted individuals begin their insurance claims ASAP