Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Maui alongside their operating manager, Pacific Retail Capital Partners, and the portfolio’s 21 retail properties across the nation, have come together to raise awareness and support for those affected by Maui’s wildfires.

“We feel deeply for our island community and those who lost lives, homes, businesses, and so much more,” said Kauwela Bisquera, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s general manager. “Maui needs our kōkua during this incredibly tragic time.”

Below is a list of what Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is doing and how people can participate.

Matching Funds Donation Campaign

Pacific Retail has launched a national fundraiser in partnership with DTL Foundation, a local 501(c)3 to establish the Maui Fire Relief Fund. Proceeds will go to support the impacted Maui community. Pacific Retail has agreed to match the first $10,000 raised. Donate today at https://dtlfoundation.org/mauifire. *A processing fee of 2.9% + $0.30 for Stripe will be added per donation.

Maui County Drive-Thru Donation & Pick-Up Site at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

NOW OPEN – Daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To access the Maui County Donation & Donation Pick-Up, enter The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center parking lot from Kane Street, where volunteers will direct you toward the appropriate space to pick up or drop off items.

Donation Pick-Up: Impacted members of the community seeking support and needing to pick-up items will enter through Kane Street, inform a volunteer you are there for pick-up and you will be directed to park in the distribution area.

Donation Drop-Off: Please no walk-ups or donating after hours. Stay in your vehicle and volunteers will guide you to the donation zone to safely drop off your donations.

PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (August 2023)

Mahalo to partners: County of Maui, Sylvia Luke and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Mahi Pono, and American Red Cross. For information on how to donate, visit: https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/extendaloha/.

DONATION REQUESTS AS OF Aug. 17:

Non-perishable food items (specifically protein and vegetable items)

Water

Handwashing stations

Water totes to transport water

Outdoor sinks

Portable charging devices

Wheelchairs

Tents

Toiletries and Personal Care Item Drive

For those who aren’t located on Maui, but wish to donate items, Pacific Retail Capital Properties’ corporate office and shopping centers across the nation have organized a toiletries and personal care item donation drive. Businesses and the public are invited to gather sample size supplies of personal care items and toiletries and mail them to the address below by Aug. 28.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave #1200, Kahului HI 96732, Attn: Management Office.

Aloha Fridays at Pacific Retail Properties

Every Friday, Pacific Retail Capital Partners is encouraging patrons at their 21 properties across the continent to stand in solidarity and show their aloha. Wear an aloha shirt, post it on social, tell us where you want to #extendaloha from, and tag @pacificretail. The more aloha we show, the more it will be felt across the Pacific Ocean.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center presents Kamaʻāina Nights – Kōkua Edition

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center presents Kamaʻāina Nights – a locally home-grown concert series for the entire ‘ohana. On Friday, Sept. 15 the community is invited to a benefit for Lahaina featuring local musicians, community resources, and ways to support those impacted by the Maui fires.