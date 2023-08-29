Dr. Vijak Ayasanonda, ER Physician, at Maui Memorial Medical Center and Tina Chauvin, Maui Health Director of Medical Staff Services, are at Nāpili Park to drop off boxes of donated toys for children affected by the Aug. 8 fires. PC: Maui Health

Due to the generosity of the local community, including a sizable donation of toys from the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Maui Health delivered hundreds of toys to bring some joy to keiki and their families on the west side of the island.

The toy drive initially was set up by Maui Health’s Medical Staff Services team to collect items for the children of Maui Health employees and providers impacted by the fires.

But the event was so successful that hundreds of toys could be shared with other children and families in need at hotel shelters in Kāʻanapali. The toys also were taken to the emergency distribution center at Nāpili Park.

Maui Health is also working with a generous donor from Oʻahu who will donate 50 ʻukulele to children on Maui who lost their belongings in the fires. If your child lost their ʻukulele or other musical instrument in the fires, please contact Tina Chauvin at [email protected] by Aug. 30.

“The outpouring of support from our staff and community was incredible, and we are so grateful,” said Tina Chauvin, Director of Medical Staff Service at Maui Health. “We want to also thank the hotels that were able to accept the toys, including the Marriot, Sheraton and Westin, who are housing many of the Lahaina families that lost their homes to the fires.”

“Additionally, a big mahalo goes out to Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui Executive Director Paul Tonnessen, who opened up their storage space and filled our delivery truck with boxes of toys. We could not have made this huge of an impact without his help.”

Maui Health continues to provide outreach medical services to anyone and everyone in need at the Hyatt Regency Maui, Mondays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.mauihealth.org/wildfire for updated outreach clinic hours of operation and additional information and resources.

Maui Health’s Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital remain fully operational.

As the needs of the community evolve, Maui Health will evaluate outreach clinic schedules and locations and provide updates via its website at www.mauihealth.org/wildfire and social media channels.