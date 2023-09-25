Hawaiʻi delegation urges SBA to extend loan deadline for those impacted by wildfires

Today, US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, led the Hawaiʻi Congressional delegation in a letter to Isabel Guzman, Administrator of the US Small Business Administration, urging the agency to extend the physical damage loan application deadline for people impacted by the Hawaiʻi wildfires.

In addition to Senator Hirono, the letter was also signed by Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Representatives Jill Tokuda (D-HI) and Ed Case (D-HI).

“The recent wildfires completely devastated an entire community in West Maui,” wrote the lawmakers. “Even as the community continues to recover, it will take years to rebuild after the wildfires.”

Thus far, the SBA has approved over $98.9 million in disaster loans to assist with rebuilding that areas that have been damaged or destroyed by the wildfires. Currently, the deadline to apply for physical damage loans is Oct. 10, 2023.

“We are concerned the Oct. 10 deadline for physical damage loans will not give those affected by the wildfires enough time to apply for the assistance they need,” continued the lawmakers. “We therefore encourage you to extend this deadline to ensure they have enough time to navigate the complicated loan process and submit comprehensive and accurate information. Such an extension would help to ensure no potential applicants are denied assistance due to the tight timeline.”

