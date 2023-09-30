2023 marks banner year for Made in Hawaiʻi Festival with more than $2M in revenue

Made in Hawaii Festival (file 2022). PC: Anthony Consillio

Participating local businesses in the 29th annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival earned more than $2 million in revenue at the three-day event held in August 2023. Through the collective efforts of the festival and its vendors, thousands of dollars were donated to Maui wildfire relief efforts.

More than 49,000 people attended the festival, which was held for the first time ever at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

“The very heart of Hawaiʻi is anchored in our unwavering support for one another. We’re more than just neighbors or friends; we are ʻohana,” said Lauren Zirbel, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association, the company that hosts the festival. “Throughout the years, our small businesses have thrived due to this shared bond, and the Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is a radiant celebration of this connection.”

This year, more than 49,000 attended the festival featuring over 450 vendor booths spotlighting the state’s most talented local artisans, makers and entrepreneurs with an impressive showcase of Hawaiiana, clothing, food items, unique gifts, exquisite jewelry, intricate arts and crafts, and much more. In addition, the festival featured award-winning entertainment, chef demos & samples, fashion shows, and the Made in Hawaiʻi Festival Beer Garden.

The Hawai‘i Convention Center is reserving Aug. 23-25, 2024, for the 2024 Made in Hawaiʻi Festival. Stay tuned to www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com for updates.

In the wake of the wildfires that devastated South Maui, the festival this year contributed $58.2K from ticket and t-shirt sales, as well as direct donations, to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Vendors together donated approximately a quarter million dollars to Maui wildfire relief efforts.

“By being part of this special event, you’ve helped us maximize the support we can offer to those in need on Maui,” added Zirbel. “Mahalo for your incredible support and for helping us make a difference in our beautiful home.”

2023 sponsors included: Mahi Pono, Central Pacific Bank, Hawaiian Airlines and HTDC.