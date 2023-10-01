Hawaiʻi Medical Association to host webinar on Maui healthcare efforts after Lahaina Wildfires

This event encourages community engagement with live questions and answers.

(PC: Hawaiʻi Medical Association)

The “Conversations at HMA” webinar on Oct. 2 will provide Maui residents with the most current information on healthcare efforts, including updates on the Lahaina Wildfires response and addressing behavioral health as survivors re-enter Lahaina.

The webinar, from 12 to 1 p.m., is hosted by the founder of Maui Medics Healers Hui, Noelani Ahia, along with Dr. Kalamaoka’āina Niheu and Dr. Elizabeth A. Ignacio. This event encourages community engagement with live questions and answers. They will also address behavioral health as survivors re-enter Lahaina.

Noelani Ahia is a healer and activist who works to protect what she loves: ‘āina, kai, wai, iwi and others. Trained in Traditional East Asian Medicine, she has been delivering acupuncture and herbal medicine to the Maui community for 15 years. In 2017 she co- founded the Mauna Medic Healers Hui with Dr. Kalama after the devastating 2023 fires.

Dr. Kalamaoka’āina Niheu is a Hawaiian family physician and associate medical director for COVID Response at LifeLong Medical Care. She is the co-founder of the Standing Rock Medic Healer Council where she created the template for the Mauna Medic Healers Hui. Niheu was the physician for Onipa’a Na Hui Kalo, a coalition for the revitalization of Native Hawaiian traditional kalo farming and food sovereignty.

Dr. Elizabeth Ann Ignacio is an interventional radiologist and board president-elect

and chair of the Advocacy Committee of the Hawaiʻi Medical Association. She has served on the Hawaiʻi Medical Board since 2002.

Registration is required. For more information and registration, visit: hawaiimedicalassociation.org.