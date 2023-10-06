ClimbHI Maui CERT Training for Hawaiʻi youth

Graduation Photo of a recent CERT Class. PC: County of Maui

The Hawaiʻi nonprofit ClimbHI has organized a Community Emergency Response Team Training for Hawaiʻi high school students on Maui – an unprecedented statewide initiative aimed at bringing youth together, modeled nationally by the FEMA CERT volunteer program to train community volunteers in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

The training, simulations, testing and certificate awards will be held at Baldwin High School starting Monday, Oct. 9, running through Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dozens of partners from around the state are supporting, notably Red Cross Hawaiʻi, the HCF Maui Strong Fund, US Army, Kamehameha Schools, and Alaska Airlines. The Lt. Gov. will be speaking at noon on Monday, and guests include Miss Hawaii and student athletes from UH.

The students will earn not only a CERT certification, but also Red Cross certifications in First Aid and CPR, as well as setting goals for implementing their training on Maui and across Hawaiʻi in times of need. More than 100 students have signed up from across Hawaiʻi to participate during their fall break, including over 50 from Lahaina and other Maui communities.