The Big West and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority bring collegiate volleyball to Honolulu

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and the Big West announced a multi-year renewal of a wide-ranging partnership that will bring three championship volleyball events to the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa on O‘ahu over the next three years.

Through this agreement, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority will continue to serve as an official Corporate Partner and the Presenting Sponsor of the Big West for the following events, which will be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawai‘i campus:

The Hawaiian Islands presents the 2024 Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship – April 18-20, 2024

The Hawaiian Islands presents the 2025 Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship – April 17-19, 2025

The Hawaiian Islands presents the 2026 Outrigger Big West Women’s Volleyball Championship – Nov. 25-28, 2026

“The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is proud to further our partnership with the Big West as Hawai‘i loves volleyball and we are committed to reinvesting in Hawai‘i’s student athletes and supporting the community,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, HTA’s Interim President and CEO in a joint news release. “We extend our deep mahalo to The Big West and the University of Hawai‘i Athletics for continuing to bring these championship events to eager volleyball fans here at home and beyond. Through this partnership, we are also enhancing our pre-arrival visitor education efforts and strengthening The Hawaiian Islands brand in key US source markets and throughout the nation.”

In 2020, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority became an official Corporate Partner and presenting sponsor of The Big West, supporting The Big West Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championships, as well as men’s volleyball.

“The Big West is excited to bring three of our premier conference championships to the Hawaiian Islands,” Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said. “Previous events of this type have been exceptionally well-received, and we thank the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority for its leadership and strategic support in bringing The Big West back to Honolulu. It is our shared goal to deliver a positive impact for the community, fans and the talented student-athletes who will compete for these championships.”

As an official Corporate Partner of The Big West, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority will have an integrated marketing presence that encompasses integration across broadcast, digital and social media and in-venue experience. Official logos for the upcoming events were also unveiled at a press conference inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In addition to the partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, it was announced each of these championships will be shown in their entirety on Spectrum Sports within Hawai‘i and/or the ESPN family of networks on the continental US.

Outrigger Resorts will have a marketing partnership associated with the Big West men’s and women’s volleyball championships.

In November, Outrigger Resorts and Hotels will serve as the title sponsor for the 2023 Outrigger Big West Women’s Volleyball Championship to be played at Walter Pyramid on the campus of Long Beach State University, November 22-25, 2023. Outrigger will also sponsor the men’s volleyball event through 2026 alongside the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, which represents The Hawaiian Islands globally.

The Outrigger agreement was negotiated by The Big West’s multimedia rights partner Van Wagner.

Tickets for the 2023 Outrigger Resorts and Hotels Big West Women’s Volleyball Championship are available now at LongBeachState.com/tickets. Ticket information for The Hawaiian Islands presents the 2024 Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship will be available in January 2024.