‘Drive Aloha’ video contest challenges Hawaiʻi high school students to promote safe driving

First place will receive $2,000 for their school and second place will receive $1,000.

(PC: Drive Aloha Facebook page)

DTRIC Insurance is kicking off its second annual “Drive Aloha” Public Service Announcement video contest for high school students from across the state.

Students are invited to create a video up to 60 seconds that creatively answers the question, “What does Drive Aloha mean to you?” for a chance to win the grand prize of $2,000 for their school.

A young woman receiving the keys of her new car. (PC: Drive Aloha Facebook page)

Now through Dec. 8, public and private high school students from across the state are invited to submit their videos online at www.DriveAloha.com. All approved videos will be uploaded to the contest page for public voting from Dec. 11 to 17.

The top 10 videos earning the highest number of votes will be selected as finalists. A panel of judges consisting of local personalities and DTRIC executives will select the top two winners.

DTRIC Drive with Aloha – Watch Out Aunty! (YouTube)

Last year’s winning video was produced by Campbell High School students Alyssa Hirayama, Lina Reyes and Lucas Roberts, with their entry titled “Watch Out, Aunty.”

“We are looking at Hawai’i high school students to demonstrate their special video talents to help spread the Drive Aloha message of safer and friendlier roads across our state,” said Takuya “Taku” Mitsueda, president and CEO of DTRIC Insurance, in a press release. “We received some very creative, meaningful videos last year and we’re excited to see what the students come up with this year.”

Submissions may be from individuals or schools, and all participants must be enrolled in a Hawaʻii public or private high school.

Submissions must fulfill the following requirements:

Video must be 60 seconds or less

Work submitted is the entrant’s original, previously unpublished work that does not infringe upon the rights of any third party

Submission must include the school name, creator name(s) (first initial, last name of up to 5 people), video title, and the Drive Aloha logo on the “lower third” of the video itself.

For more information about the contest and the complete contest rules, visit: http://www.dtric.com/DriveAlohaPSA2023.