Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi offers caregiver respite aid for displaced Maui families

The financial assistance program aims to provide support and temporary relief to caregivers caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or another forms of dementia. (PC: Alzheimer’s Association website)

In response to the devastating Maui fires that displaced many families, the Alzheimer’s Association- Hawaiʻi is offering caregiver respite financial assistance to families impacted by the fires.

This financial assistance program aims to provide support and temporary relief to caregivers caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or another forms of dementia during this challenging time.

“The Alzheimer’s Association- Hawaiʻi continues to express our deepest sympathy to all affected by the Maui fires, and we remain dedicated to serving the community through our programs and services,” said Lori McCarney, board chair, Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

LJ Duenas, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi said, “The Maui fires have disrupted the lives of countless families, including those already facing the daily challenges of caregiving. We recognize the urgent need for support in such situations and as the community rebuilds.”

The caregiver respite financial assistance program will cover caregiving services of up to $2,500 per family in and outside of the home or a temporary residence, adult day care, or placement at an assisted living facility.

“To help these families, even for a short while, the Association is offering respite financial assistance to help alleviate the financial burden of caregiving, allowing affected families to access the necessary resources and focus on rebuilding their lives,” said Duenas. “Our end goal is to assist the County to develop a more permanent solution for these families, and we look forward to our continued dialogue.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the Maui County Office of Aging at 808-270-7774 or the Alzheimer’s Association– Hawaiʻi at 808-591-2771.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia, visit alz.org/hawaii or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.