Comedian Leslie Jones, live at the MACC, Feb. 22, 2024

Leslie Jones. PC: courtesy.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents comedian Leslie Jones at the MACC in the Castle Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Tickets go on sale, online only, 10 a.m. at MauiArts.org to MACC members Tuesday, Nov. 14; and to the general public Thursday, Nov. 16.

Leslie Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writer’s Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on “Saturday Night Live.” She has also been honored as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Jones recently wrapped production on season two of the HBO Max series “Our Flag Means Death.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The week of Jan. 17, 2023, Jones kicked off a new era of “The Daily Show” as the program’s first guest host.

In 2021, she starred opposite Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America;” for which she won an MTV Movie Award, and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Jones will next produce an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate which she is currently developing as a potential future starring role.

Additionally, Jones co-hosts the podcast “The Fckry” with comedian Lenny Marcus. Each week, Jones and Marcus interview guests and answer listener questions, while exposing “the fckry” of any given topic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $35, $44, $71 and with a limited number of $129 premium seats, plus applicable fees.

MACC members receive a 10% discount. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. Ticket buyers not already MACC members may join at the MACC website and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits.

The upcoming show is produced by Shep Gordon and Danny Zelisko Presents.