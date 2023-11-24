Two scholarships available for Hawaiʻi students interested in economics
The Hawai’i Economic Association has two scholarships available for undergraduate students interested in economics.
The scholarships support strong students interested in obtaining a degree in economics, especially those looking to use their degree to contribute to the local community in Hawai’i. Each scholarship is $1,000.
To be eligible, individuals must be full-time students and must be HEA members (student membership is free and you can sign up here). There are no minimum GPA requirements.
To apply for the scholarship, please submit a CV, academic transcripts, and a cover letter by Nov. 27, 2023.