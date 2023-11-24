Maui News

Two scholarships available for Hawaiʻi students interested in economics

November 24, 2023, 1:17 PM HST
The Hawai’i Economic Association has two scholarships available for undergraduate students interested in economics.

The scholarships support strong students interested in obtaining a degree in economics, especially those looking to use their degree to contribute to the local community in Hawai’i. Each scholarship is $1,000.

To be eligible, individuals must be full-time students and must be HEA members (student membership is free and you can sign up here). There are no minimum GPA requirements.

To apply for the scholarship, please submit a CV, academic transcripts, and a cover letter by Nov. 27, 2023.

