Road Closure: Waiehu Beach Rd/ Makaʻala Dr

November 29, 2023, 6:47 PM HST
Waiehu Beach Road is closed at Makaʻala Drive in both directions until further notice due to a vehicle and moped accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

