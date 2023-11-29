Maui News
Road Closure: Waiehu Beach Rd/ Makaʻala Dr
Posted: 6:42 p.m., Nov. 29, 2023
Waiehu Beach Road is closed at Makaʻala Drive in both directions until further notice due to a vehicle and moped accident. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
